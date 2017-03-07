Channel 4's Jon Snow reviewed Stormzy's Gang Signs and Prayer and you really need to watch it

Grime star Stormzy has taken the nation by storm with the release of his album and one of the most unlikely of fans has taken the time to review his new work: Channel 4 news anchor Jon Snow.

Joining Reprezent Radio presenter Munya Chawawa, Jon listened to a snippet from three tracks from Stormzy’s Gang Signs and Prayer, giving his verdict on each.

The first track on the playlist was Big For Your Boots which the 69-year-old described as making him feel a “surge of kind of excitement, love and promise”.

When asked if ever he’d got too big for his boots, Jon joked: “I’ve been too big for mine for years.”

Jon entertained the idea of Stormzy being a modern-day Gandhi saying there was “every chance” and the Mobo Award-winning star just needed time.

(Ian West/PA)

As Shut Up blasted through the headphones, the Channel 4 legend proved he was indeed a Stormzy fan through and through, rapping the opening bars of the track and it really was music to the ears.

Gang Signs & Prayer was released last week and went straight to the top of the UK album chart.

Jon Snow’s full interview with Munya Chawawa will air on Reprezent Radio on Saturday.