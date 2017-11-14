Change the characters’ names if one of them is recast as a black woman, says former Cagney And Lacey star

A former Cagney And Lacey star has said if a rebooted version of the show featured a black actress the characters’ names should be changed.

The hit TV drama about two female police officers was hugely popular in the 1980s – so much so that one of its original cast members Sharon Gless says US channel CBS has expressed an interest in rebooting the show.

Gless told the Radio Times: “I think you have to be really careful – Christine Cagney and Mary Beth Lacey were two very interesting women and casting is everything.”

When asked if she was consider a cameo, Gless said: “It would depend on the show. Especially if they’re really going to use the names Cagney and Lacey.

“It’s been said at CBS that they want Cagney to be white and blonde, and Lacey to be black.

“I have no problem with that. But that isn’t Cagney And Lacey. Call them something else.”

Sharon Gless was part of the hugely popular show in the 1980s (Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

The actress said that the show would not be the same without her and co-star Tyne Daly, crediting their chemistry for the show’s success.

Gless, whose guest appearance in BBC medical drama Casualty airs this weekend, also weighed in on the sexual harassment scandal gripping Hollywood.

She told the Radio Times: “Everybody knew about it. Weinstein ain’t the first – it’s not like this is all new.”

