Chance the Rapper loved Get Out so much he bought a whole screening for fans

Chance the Rapper wants you to know that he loved Get Out, the new thriller movie from Jordan Peele.

DID I NOT TELL YALL #GETOUT WAS INCREDIBLE!! BEST FILM ACROSS ANY GENRE IN AWHILE GO SEE IT TODAY! Cc: @LilRel4 @JordanPeele — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

He loved it so much, he bought all the tickets to a screening in Chicago and gave them away to fans.

I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

The movie features a young African-American guy who goes with his white girlfriend to meet her parents in a rural area. However, all isn’t as it seems when he discovers African-Americans in the neighbourhood have been going missing.

Needless to say, those that got tickets for the free screening were pretty darned happy.

Chance also won praise from his peers for the generous gesture, who suggested it be continued.

@chancetherapper we gotta keep this going I got the next movie — Twista (@TWISTAgmg) February 26, 2017

Get Out nailed its first weekend at the box office, netting $30.5 million in US cinemas, helped along a little by Chance’s gesture.

The film has got everyone excited due to its 100% rating on website Rotten Tomatoes, joining classic movies such as Citizen Kane and Frankenstein with the top rating.

@chancetherapper You are the people's CHAMPION. BLESSINGS — STAY SAFE (@C_Hernandez5) February 26, 2017

@chancetherapper best guy in the rap game. Hands down. — Andrew S. Day (@Andrew_s_day) February 26, 2017

Chance really is the people’s champion.