Chance the Rapper loved Get Out so much he bought a whole screening for fans

Back to Showbiz Home

Chance the Rapper wants you to know that he loved Get Out, the new thriller movie from Jordan Peele.

He loved it so much, he bought all the tickets to a screening in Chicago and gave them away to fans.

The movie features a young African-American guy who goes with his white girlfriend to meet her parents in a rural area. However, all isn’t as it seems when he discovers African-Americans in the neighbourhood have been going missing.

Needless to say, those that got tickets for the free screening were pretty darned happy.

Chance also won praise from his peers for the generous gesture, who suggested it be continued.

Get Out nailed its first weekend at the box office, netting $30.5 million in US cinemas, helped along a little by Chance’s gesture.

The film has got everyone excited due to its 100% rating on website Rotten Tomatoes, joining classic movies such as Citizen Kane and Frankenstein with the top rating.

Chance really is the people’s champion.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Box office, Chance the Rapper, Film, Get Out, Jordan Peele, Rotten Tomatoes

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz