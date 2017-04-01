Chance The Rapper hands over $1 million to teach arts in schools

Chance The Rapper has provided one million US dollars (£797,000) to schools as part of his new campaign to boost art and literature education.

The Coloring Book singer announced the New Chance Arts And Literature Fund at a high school on Friday, aimed at supporting education in his home town of Chicago, Illinois.

The sum, donated by the Chicago Bulls basketball team, now makes a total of 2.2 million dollars generated by the artist as part of his Chicago Public Schools fundraising effort.

So far, Chance (real name Chancelor Bennett) has said 22 schools will each receive a 10,000-dollar cheque, while the Chicago-based Ingenuity arts organisation will help him distribute the rest.