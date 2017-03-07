Chance the Rapper donates $1 million to Chicago schools

Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper has donated $1 million (£820,000) to a foundation for schools in Chicago.

The hip-hop performer, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, called on Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner to use executive powers to better fund schools in the state.

Chance said: “I’m challenging major companies and corporations in Chicago and all across the US to donate and to take action.

“The Chicago Public Schools students have spoken recently at one of our open mics, and would like corporations to invest in them as we’ve invested in their businesses.”