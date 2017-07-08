Chance The Rapper delights Wireless Festival crowd with headline performance

Chance The Rapper told Londoners to be “cocky” about living in the capital as he headlined a festival in the city’s Finsbury Park

The Grammy-award winning artist performed a well-received set in front of thousands of revellers at Wireless Festival on Friday night.

Sporting his trademark New Era 3 hat and a T-shirt showing former US president Barack Obama wearing a crown, the US musician worked his way through a number of hit tracks from 2016’s award-winning Colouring Book.

Chance the Rapper performs on stage at the Wireless Festival (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

He told the crowd: “I appreciate you having me London … You should be gassed up and you should be very cocky you’re from here.”

He added the city has “beautiful architecture” and told fans they were the “coolest crowd I’ve played in a long time”.

Chance, real name Chancelor Bennett, sung renditions of Kanye West’s Ultralight Beam and DJ Khaled’s I’m The One – both of which he features on.

Despite accidentally dropping his microphone, the 24-year-old drew screams and sing-a-longs from the young crowd as he performed All We Got, Same Drugs and Mix Tape.

Chance the Rapper (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

He was also joined on stage by Francis And The Lights for May I Have This Dance.

The rapper offered words of encouragement to British musicians Dave and Mo Stack who are on Saturday’s bill at the weekend festival.

Also performing on Saturday are Sean Paul and Young Thug while Mercury Prize-winning Skepta will headline.