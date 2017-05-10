Chance gym encounter led to Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato collaboration
10/05/2017 - 23:11:52Back to Showbiz Home
Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato have said that their new “athleisure” clothing range began with a chance encounter in a gym.
The collaboration between Kate’s Fabletics brand and singer Demi was launched in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Demi, 24, told the Press Association: “It was a chance encounter, we met in the gym and we ended up working out together – which was fun.
“Working together ever since has been so much fun she’s such a great person and she’s so smart and intelligent.”
The so-called athleisure trend is of clothes that can be worn while exercising, but are fashionable enough to wear during everyday activities.
She's here 🙌 @ddlovato at the #Demi4Fabletics launch event. pic.twitter.com/UEs6z8dRI8— Fabletics (@Fabletics) May 10, 2017
Kate, 38, also explained at launch in the Beverly Hills Hotel why Demi was a great person to collaborate with.
“She’s fierce, it was perfect,” the Almost Famous actress said.
“Her values and what she stands for is a big part of what our brand is really about, pushing out there for women – body positivity, strength, taking control of your life.”
Join the conversation - comment here