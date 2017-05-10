Chance gym encounter led to Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato collaboration

Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato have said that their new “athleisure” clothing range began with a chance encounter in a gym.

The collaboration between Kate’s Fabletics brand and singer Demi was launched in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Hudson co-owns the Fabletics brand (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Demi, 24, told the Press Association: “It was a chance encounter, we met in the gym and we ended up working out together – which was fun.

“Working together ever since has been so much fun she’s such a great person and she’s so smart and intelligent.”

The so-called athleisure trend is of clothes that can be worn while exercising, but are fashionable enough to wear during everyday activities.

Kate, 38, also explained at launch in the Beverly Hills Hotel why Demi was a great person to collaborate with.

“She’s fierce, it was perfect,” the Almost Famous actress said.

“Her values and what she stands for is a big part of what our brand is really about, pushing out there for women – body positivity, strength, taking control of your life.”