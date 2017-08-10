Censors get ready: Anthony Scaramucci to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted just less than two weeks as Donald Trump’s communications director, will be a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The former Wall Street financier was sacked days after launching an expletive-laden attack against senior White House staff.

On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 9, 2017

US talk show host Colbert warned the censors to get ready as he announced Monday’s guest on Twitter.

Mr Scaramucci, 53, was fired last week by new White House chief of staff John Kelly after making a string of controversial comments to a journalist from the New Yorker magazine.

The doomed spin doctor called then White House chief of staff Reince Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic” and made derogatory comments about Steve Bannon, the chief strategist.

TV executives will have been vying to book Mr Scaramucci, whose brief tenure cost him his marriage, and so the appearance will be seen as a coup for Colbert, a regular critic of US president Donald Trump.