Celtic Woman are coming to the 3Arena for one night only
Celtic Woman have announced are coming home to Ireland for one night only.
2016 Grammy Nominee and multi-platinum selling artistswill play Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, September 2.
.@Celtic_Woman are bringing the #VoicesofAngelsTour to @3arenadublin on 2nd September. Tickets on sale 4th May at 9am. pic.twitter.com/ac2qpguGsp— 3Arena (@3arenadublin) April 27, 2017
The tour showcases the voices of Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Éabha McMahon and Celtic violinist Tara McNeill, accompanied by a group of talented musicians and dancers.
Together their exceptional skill and high energy bring a fresh fusion to centuries of musical and cultural tradition.
This is one for the bucket list.
Tickets go on sale Thursday 4 May at 9am from all usual outlets.
