Celine Dion snubs Ireland in European tour

Celine Dion has announced her first European tour in more than eight years and seems to have forgoten about us.

The Grammy and Academy Award winning singer will play 16 dates this summer, including dates in Manchester and Birmingham, even multiple dates in London, Germnay and France.

Céline est fière d’annoncer la tournée / Céline is proud to announce her upcoming tour CÉLINE DION LIVE 2017. -TC #CélineLive2017 pic.twitter.com/LBKXqco9Oq — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 25, 2017

*cough cough* What about us, Celine?

The last time the powerhouse singer played on our Irish soil was way back in 2008 when she took the stage at Croke Park.

In a statement the 48-year-old says she's "so looking forward" to going on the road again and that she's "really excited" to see her fans.

Tickets go on general sale on February 3.