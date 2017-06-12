Celebs to move into Big Brother house

Celebrity Big Brother will meet Big Brother when a group of stars enter the house this week.

Channel 5 has announced that for the latest task, celebrities will be invited to move into the reality TV house.

The housemates will then have to “cater to the demands of their VIP guests”.

For this week's task BB will be inviting CELEBS to stay in the House. The HMs will have to cater to the demands of their VIP guests #BBUK pic.twitter.com/qaBVWrzagv — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 12, 2017

So far there is no word on which stars might be on the guest list, but fans are calling for Celebrity Big Brother stars such as Irish twins Jedward and How Clean Is Your House’s Kim Woodburn to move in.

“@planetjedward are the kings of #BBUK they need to come,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Please be Kim Woodburn,” pleaded another.

Meanwhile. six housemates will be facing eviction on Friday.

Sukhvinder Javeed, Raphael Korine and four others are up for the chop.

❗️BREAKING NEWS: Sukhvinder and Raph face eviction on Friday! Watch #BBBOTS tonight at 11.05pm on @channel5_tv for full noms reveal! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/98ikidLJZM — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 12, 2017

All the nominations will air on Tuesday night’s Big Brother.