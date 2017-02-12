Celebs should keep talking politics - Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck has said he hopes actors continue to talk about politics at awards shows and admitted he does not always speak out about the things he wants to.

After accepting his leading actor Bafta for Manchester By The Sea, the star said he spoke to Meryl Streep about the strident speech she gave about Donald Trump at the Golden Globes.

He said he hopes actors continue to follow in her footsteps, adding: “There is a big audience for these awards shows, a lot of people watch them and I have to say I’m very proud to be a part of the arts community.

Meryl Streep (Ian West/PA)

“I don’t always say some of the things I would like to say in those moments because there are people like Meryl Streep who say them much better than I can and if it’s going to be said it should be said very, very well because its important.

“It means a lot to have people who, for better or for worse, are celebrities and are looked up to, and when they say something people hear it.”

Casey Affleck on Manchester by the Sea #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/26uCoXIkEA — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 12, 2017

He added: “I saw Meryl Streep after this show, she was taking pictures of people which I thought was weird, and I told her how much her speech at the Golden Globes meant to all of us and how grateful I was that she did it and kicked in the door a little bit and said it’s OK to talk about these things and said it doesn’t matter if we are actors, we have been given a microphone and we can speak out.

“She said, ‘I think there is hope around the corner’.”