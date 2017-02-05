Celebs set to make their debut on The Jump

A host of Olympians, TV personalities and former international rugby players will take to the slopes on Sunday night as Channel 4’s The Jump returns for a fourth series.

Fourteen celebrities, including Britain’s most decorated Olympian, Sir Bradley Wiggins – who posted a snap of his bandaged ankle – will tackle an array of winter sports in a bid to be crowned champion.

The series has already seen one contestant pull out as model Vogue Williams injured her knee while training. She has been replaced by model Amy Willerton.

Amy Willerton is replacing Vogue Williams (Steve Brown/Channel 4/Press Association Images)

Vogue’s withdrawal comes a year after several celebrities were forced to quit the winter sports programme because of a spate of accidents.

The show, presented by Davina McCall, came under the spotlight with a number of contestants leaving following accidents.

The show must go on 👊🏻🇬🇧 A photo posted by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:47am PST

Last year Tina Hobley told how she was still struggling with injuries caused by her accident on the show, when her elbow came out of its socket, her arm was broken in two places and she sustained injuries to her shoulder and knee.

Former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle was involved in a horrific crash which left her needing surgery on her spine.

Ex-Olympic champion swimmer Rebecca Adlington also withdrew from the show as did Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli and Olympic gold medal winner Linford Christie.

Among those joining Sir Bradley and Amy in this year’s show are reality star Spencer Matthews, gymnast Louis Smith, ex-footballer Robbie Fowler and former international rugby players Jason Robinson and Gareth Thomas