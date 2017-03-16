Celebrity tributes pour in following the death of Emmerdale actor Tony Haygarth, aged 72

Sir Tony Robinson has led tributes to former Emmerdale star Tony Haygarth who has died aged 72.

He described the star as a “gentle man” and a “fine actor” after the news of his death on Friday, following a three-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Tony Haygarth, a gentle man, and a fine and subtle actor. So sad for his family. RIP — Tony Robinson (@Tony_Robinson) March 12, 2017

According to the BBC, Mr Haygarth died surrounded by his wife, Carol, and two daughters, Becky and Katie.

TV’s Les Dennis also paid tribute and sent condolences to his family.

So very sad to hear that the wonderful Tony Haygarth has died. Thoughts with his family. RIP — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) March 13, 2017

Mr Haygarth, who played Mick Naylor in the soap between 2008 and 2009, also starred in The Royal, Dalziel and Pascoe, Casualty, Midsomer Murders and Doctors, as well as the 1992 mini series of The Borrowers.

He was also known for voicing Mr Tweedy in the 2000 animation, Chicken Run.

As well as being liked by his colleagues and co-stars throughout his career, he also made an impact on viewers and neighbours.

@BeckyHaygarth @Tony_Robinson I'd just like to add my condolences - whenever I saw him on TV, I knew he would make a show better. — Paul Mitchell (@mrmitchell78) March 13, 2017