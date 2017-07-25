Celebrity Love Island fans mourn end of series

Celebrity fans of Love Island have expressed their dismay that the dating show has drawn to a close.

While Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies were voted the winners of the ITV2 reality series, stars including Philip Schofield and Alex Brooker said how sad they were it was over.

Congratulations @LoveIsland that was great fun ... and congrats to the winners .... nah, won't spoil if you haven't watched CU next yr @itv2 pic.twitter.com/LrxWxdJssn — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) July 24, 2017

I honestly don't know what I'm going to do without #LoveIsland in my life. And I've got over losing a foot. — Alex Brooker (@alex_brooker) July 24, 2017

Paralympic champion Helen Scott tweeted: “I don’t want my life back! I. WANT. @LoveIsland.”

I don't want my life back! I. WANT. @LoveIsland!! 😭 — Helen Scott MBE (@Scottie2507) July 24, 2017

Other fans also mourned the end of the series, which has aired ever night for seven weeks.

The whole of the UK right now #loveisland pic.twitter.com/XdRCX1Jz2S — Natasha (@andrewsnatasha) July 24, 2017

me being happy for kem and amber but then realising this means there's no more love island #LoveIsland #Loveislandfinal pic.twitter.com/KHZq8DfC1m — Daisy Legdon (@daisylegd) July 24, 2017

One wrote on Twitter: “Can’t believe #loveisland is over what am I meant to do now with my evenings considering I have no life.”

Can't believe #loveisland is over what am I meant to do now with my evenings considering I have no life — Sylvija Vasilevska (@Sylvijaa) July 24, 2017

Another said: “Can’t even remember what I used to do with my life before #LoveIsland,” while another desolate viewer wrote: “I literally feel heartbroken and so lost now love island is finished” and another said: “I legit feel like a member of my family has died and I have no idea how to cope with the overwhelming grief.”

Can't even remember what I used to do with my life before #LoveIsland 🤕 — Lauren Tyler (@laurentyler_7) July 24, 2017

I literally feel heartbroken and so lost now love island is finished #loveisland — Niamh✨ (@_niamhbarker) July 24, 2017

I legit feel like a member of my family has died and I have no idea how to cope with the overwhelming grief #loveisland — chloe cunningham (@clo_cunningham) July 24, 2017

The series has been a ratings hit for ITV2 and will return for a fourth series in 2018.