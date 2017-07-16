Celebrity Doctor Who fans welcome casting of Jodie Whittaker as first woman Time Lord

Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh has led tributes to her Broadchurch co-star Jodie Whittaker after she was revealed as the first female Doctor in Doctor Who.

Hesmondhalgh described the Yorkshire-born actress as one of the “acest” and funniest people she had ever worked with adding she was “over the moon” in a post on Twitter.

Other stars from across the world of TV and film joined in on the praise with former Doctor Colin Baker lauding the BBC for “doing the right thing”.

And Tracy-Ann Oberman has previously starred in Doctor Who posted: “A generation of young Whovians who will now know that as a female in the Universe you don’t have to be the assistant.”

Bloody bravo for this!! I love Jodie Whittaker 👏 might have to start watching it now..... https://t.co/delC9T9GG6 — Georgia Taylor (@RealGeorgiaT) July 16, 2017

Dark Mirror creator Charlie Brooker – who cast Whittaker in the first series of the hit show – said it was a “great choice”.

Other celebrity fans of the hit sci-fi show, including actress Angela Griffin and broadcaster Matt Edmondson, also welcomed the news.

Matt Edmondson tweeted: “Woo Hoo! I bloody love Jodie Whittaker – met her at a party once, and she was beyond pleasant. What a top bit of casting.”