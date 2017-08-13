Celebrity Big Brother’s Trisha Paytas angers UK fans

Trisha Paytas’ Celebrity Big Brother exit has divided fans of the show.

YouTube star Paytas decided to walk from the Channel 5 reality series following the latest eviction, where she was nominated, but Apprentice contestant Karthik Nagesan was voted out of the house by viewers.

Trisha Paytas has left Celebrity Big Brother (Channel 5/PA)

Her parting comments have riled people up as she disputed Paul Danan’s claim that no one knew who she was and said that the contestants were a terrible representation of the UK.

One person tweeted that she could have had “extra fans here” if she hadn’t been rude about the UK, while another complained “what ‘lovely’ words to your UK fans”.

Trisha coulda got tons of extra fans here if she hadn't been nasty about the UK. Just coz she was peeved with not being most popular! 😠 #cbb — CeCe (@_Ce_Ce__) August 12, 2017

Wow Trisha called our country disgusting, what "lovely" words to your UK Fans #CBB #CBBTrisha — Harry Flynn (@hazzaflynn0908) August 12, 2017

US star Paytas claimed that the programme would not be worth watching now that she had left, but one person tweeted that they did not know what she had offered, complaining: “She’s stayed in bed, she’s cried in the diary room…what else.”

I really want to know what has made Trisha so entertaining in the house. She's stayed in bed, she's cried in the diary room...what else #cbb — TWJ (@IrnBruRevolutio) August 12, 2017

Another viewer agreed that all she did was “moan, lay in bed, moan”, adding “good riddance”.

All trisha potatoes did was moan, lay in bed, moan, wear nasty bikinis, moan and try to create a US vs UK divide. Good riddance #cbb — Daryl green (@dartdarylg) August 12, 2017

However, one person praised her for walking, saying “at least Trisha stuck to her words and actually went”.

Least Trisha stuck to her words and actually went unlike numerous housemates that always threaten to leave. #CBB — Michael Teacy (@megamouth_88) August 12, 2017

Former Big Brother housemate Luke Marsden agreed: “I’ll give credit where credit is due at least Trisha had the balls to follow through and not just say ‘I’m going to walk’.”

I'll give credit where credit is due at least Trisha had the balls to follow through and not just say "I'm going to walk" #cbb — Luke Marsden (@LukeMarsden) August 12, 2017

:: Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 tomorrow at 9pm.