Celebrity Big Brother to return in August

Celebrity Big Brother will return to screens in August with a new line-up of stars.

Housemates will spend their summer holiday in the house which will draw inspiration from a celebrity hotel hang-out.

The winner of the last CBB was Coleen Nolan (Ian West/PA)

Host Emma Willis will return with the reality show on August 1, while Rylan Clark-Neal’s CBB’s Bit On The Side will also make a comeback.

It comes after Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan took the CBB crown in February.

:: Celebrity Big Brother returns Tuesday August 1.