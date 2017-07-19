Celebrity Big Brother to return in August
Celebrity Big Brother will return to screens in August with a new line-up of stars.
Housemates will spend their summer holiday in the house which will draw inspiration from a celebrity hotel hang-out.
Host Emma Willis will return with the reality show on August 1, while Rylan Clark-Neal’s CBB’s Bit On The Side will also make a comeback.
It comes after Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan took the CBB crown in February.
:: Celebrity Big Brother returns Tuesday August 1.
