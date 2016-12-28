Celebrity Big Brother hints at James Jordan’s return

Celebrity Big Brother fans are convinced James Jordan is returning to the house after the show tweeted a fairly big hint.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has long been rumoured to be among the housemates for the upcoming All Stars vs New Stars edition of the programme.

And the gossip mill has gone into overdrive after the show’s Twitter account released a video of the silhouette of a man dancing.

Another EXCLUSIVE #CBB housemate hint? We spoil you, we really do. So who do you think this is, then? pic.twitter.com/s7cdK99N7E — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) December 27, 2016

A mans voice, which has been disguised, is heard saying: “I don’t expect everyone to agree with me, but 99% of the time I’m right.”

He also refers to himself as “a wind-up merchant”.

Viewers firmly believe that the man is James, who finished third in the show in 2014 and was not one to keep his opinions to himself.

So happy that ur going back in @bbuk @The_JamesJordan loved you on it last time xxx — Pamela Smith (@sammiray30) December 28, 2016

James Jordan will win Celebrity Big Brother. You heard it here first. — Daniel 🎅 (@sirdanielmeyer) December 28, 2016

@bbuk @slinehan1 i think this is james jordan you know..x — kayla louise xox (@kayla_louise96) December 27, 2016

@kayla_louise96 @bbuk Yeah I really think it is, the words he's using and the dancing is so James. 👌 xx — Siobhan Linehan (@slinehan1) December 27, 2016

@kayla_louise96 @bbuk Yeah, I hope it is him, James was hilarious in there the first time round 😂 #BradPittOfTheDanceWorld 🙈 xx — Siobhan Linehan (@slinehan1) December 27, 2016

Other old faces rumoured to be returning to Celebrity Big Brother include Katie Price, Lauren Harries and Irish twins Jedward.

Newcomers linked to the programme include Bianca Gascoigne, The Only Way Is Essex star Danielle Armstrong and X Factor duo Bratavio.

Celebrity Big Brother returns in January.