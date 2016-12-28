Celebrity Big Brother hints at James Jordan’s return

Celebrity Big Brother fans are convinced James Jordan is returning to the house after the show tweeted a fairly big hint.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has long been rumoured to be among the housemates for the upcoming All Stars vs New Stars edition of the programme.

And the gossip mill has gone into overdrive after the show’s Twitter account released a video of the silhouette of a man dancing.

A mans voice, which has been disguised, is heard saying: “I don’t expect everyone to agree with me, but 99% of the time I’m right.”

He also refers to himself as “a wind-up merchant”.

Viewers firmly believe that the man is James, who finished third in the show in 2014 and was not one to keep his opinions to himself.

Other old faces rumoured to be returning to Celebrity Big Brother include Katie Price, Lauren Harries and Irish twins Jedward.

Newcomers linked to the programme include Bianca Gascoigne, The Only Way Is Essex star Danielle Armstrong and X Factor duo Bratavio.

Celebrity Big Brother returns in January.
