Celebrities turn out in force for the Irish premiere of Fifty Shades Darker

The Irish premiere of Fifty Shades Darker took place tonight in the Light House Cinema, Dublin.

Guests were the first to see the film in the country as it doesn’t hit our cinema screens until tomorrow. The sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey Fifty Shades Darker stars Irish actor Jamie Dornan.

Attendees were treated to a masquerade themed drink and canapé reception upon arrival.

Guests included Dancing with the Stars professional dancers Kai Widdrington and Giulia Dotta.

First Dates Ireland's Paddy Murphy and Lauren Dempsey who grabbed the nation's heart also made an appearance.

Also in attendance was Xposé presenter Glenda Gilson, Irish model Alison Canavan, Fair City actress Jenny Dixon, RTÉ 2fm and Can’t Stop Dancing host Bláthnaid Treacy and face of Cocoa Brown Tan Niamh Cullen.

Online sensations James Kavanagh, Paddy Smyth, Grace Mongey and Celebrity Master Chef contestant Samantha Mumba were also among the guests to attend the premiere.