Celebrities react to Donald Trump's press conference

The long-awaited press conference of President-elect Donald Trump – his first since winning November’s election – was certainly a talking point on Twitter, particularly among celebrities.

The live event came after a dossier containing allegations that Russia holds compromising information about him was published.

Trump defended himself throughout the press conference – blaming intelligence agencies for the dossier – and also discussed relations with Russia and President Vladmir Putin.

Trump, who is days away from his inauguration, also brushed aside calls for him to release his tax returns, insisting voters did not care about the payments he had made.

His time up on the podium in New York saw plenty of stars take to Twitter to air their thoughts on the speech.

British singer-songwriter Lily Allen shared several tweets, including a post encouraging people to retweet hers if they wanted to see Trump’s tax returns.

RT If you wanna see Trumps tax returns — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 11, 2017

She also wrote that she might need a bigger TV set to watch the press conference.

im gonna need a bigger TV to fit this administrations ego on. — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 11, 2017

TV presenter Anita Rani questioned Trump’s mentioning of his former opponent Hillary Clinton: he had indicated that he thought the hacking of her emails had uncovered information that was in the public interest.

Why does he feel the need to bring Hilary into it? #trump — anita rani (@itsanitarani) January 11, 2017

Actress Mia Farrow had thoughts on this, too.

He's extolling the benefits of the hack job — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 11, 2017

Actor Douglas Booth said the scenario was eerily similar to an episode of Charlie Brooker’s satirical show Black Mirror.

Feel like I'm watching a terrifying episode of Black Mirror 😳 #TrumpPressConference — Douglas Booth (@DouglasBooth) January 11, 2017

Others, including Australian singer and former Savage Garden star Darren Hayes and US singer Josh Groban, had thoughts.

Real news = anything Donald likes. Fake news = anyone who dares question him. We should be extremely concerned. — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) January 11, 2017

Welp, sounds like Trump's press conference was mature and dignified and calmed the nerves of a unified and grateful nation. NOT! — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 11, 2017

Retired footballer and sports pundit Jamie Carragher saw the funny side in the press conference, in particular Trump’s Apprentice-inspired sign off.

As did actor Stephen Mangan.

HE CLOSED WITH HIS CATCHPHRASE — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) January 11, 2017

Piers Morgan did not hold back in praising Trump.

Love this press conference.

Trump's playing the media like a virtuoso conductor & many of them deserve it. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 11, 2017

