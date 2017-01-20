Celebrities react to Donald Trump's inauguration as president

Celebrities have hit out Donald Trump following his inauguration as President of the United States.

Musician Moby, who earlier this month said he declined an invitation to perform at Trump’s inauguration concert, apologised on Instagram for the election of a “lying, raging narcissist”.

He wrote: “Dear everyone: we’re sorry.”

“It’s not just that we will have a president who has bragged about committing sexual assault and who has insulted soldiers and Mexicans and Muslims and women and the disabled, but that he also is not very bright and has expressed no interest in working hard or actually trying to understand the responsibilities that come with being president.”

“Compounded by the fact that he is a lying, raging narcissist and sociopath with the emotional maturity of a six-year-old who has eaten too much sugar.

“The only good thing is that he is so dumb and so narcissistic and so ignorant that he will probably flame out pretty quickly. Let’s just hope he doesn’t take us and the rest of the world with him … ”

In a follow-up post, he added: “Just had to get that out of my system. I had a thought: ‘loving America’ and electing Donald Trump as your president is akin to ‘loving your family’ and hiring Carrottop as your family doctor. #help.”

Singer Rihanna posted a photo of Mr Obama with the caption “worst breakup ever” on Instagram.

Comedian and actor Stephen Fry quoted Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Twitter, writing “O horror horror horror, Tongue nor heart cannot conceive nor name thee – Confusion now hath made his masterpiece” adding “quote of the day”.

Pop singer Katy Perry had earlier written that she was “sleeping in” on Twitter, adding “Then, I’m marching #WomensMarch” in reference to a protest set to take place on Saturday in cities across the world.

Will And Grace actor Eric McCormack posted: “TV is off at our house. Love to all who march today. Stay warm & dry. #Resist #mediablackout #notmypresident #UnitedAgainstHate.”

On the crowd gathered in Washington DC, singer John Legend posted on Twitter: “The last 2 inaugurations were very crowded. This one is so … roomy.”

He added: “#ThankYouObamas. I’m proud to know you. Proud to have supported you. Thank you for your wisdom, grace and service to your country.”

Film-maker Michael Moore said that it was a “tragedy for democracy”.