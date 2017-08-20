Celebrities pay tribute after death of US star Jerry Lewis

Mark Hamill, Les Dennis and Reece Shearsmith are among the stars to pay tribute following the death of American entertainer Jerry Lewis.

The comedian and film-maker died on Sunday morning of natural causes, in Las Vegas, with his family by his side. He was 91.

Star Wars actor Hamill posted several pictures of Lewis on Twitter with the hashtag “#Genius”.

As a child I LIVED for his movies. NOBODY could match his on-screen hilarity! As an adult I learned he was just as funny backstage. #Genius pic.twitter.com/4YuuXpRT0p — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 20, 2017

He wrote: “As a child I LIVED for his movies.

“NOBODY could match his on-screen hilarity!

“As an adult I learned he was just as funny backstage.”

Television presenter Dennis tweeted: “And now we lose the comic genius that was Jerry Lewis. RIP.”

And now we lose the comic genius that was Jerry Lewis. RIP pic.twitter.com/jXyhxdXJgP — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) August 20, 2017

Actor and writer Shearsmith posted a clip of Lewis’s typewriter skit and wrote: “RIP Jerry.”

American actor Patton Oswalt said: “Jerry Lewis has passed on.

“I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful… …haven.”

Star Trek actor William Shatner said “the world is a lot less funnier today”.

Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2017

Comedian Jon Lovitz tweeted: “Oy! Another comic legend gone. What an amazing talent and philanthropist. A long, well lived life!”

Lewis’s career began in his parents’ vaudeville act at the age of five.

He was just 20 when his pairing with Dean Martin made them stars and he went on to make films such as The Bellboy and The Nutty Professor.

Lewis also raised funds for people with muscular dystrophy.

Whoopi Goldberg said: “Jerry Lewis passed today, millions around the world loved him, millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family.”

Jerry Lewis passed today,millions around the world loved him,millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017

Actor Josh Gad said the entertainer was “one of the greatest of all time”.

He said: “A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP.”

Star Trek’s George Takei thanked Lewis for “the laughs”.

We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis. https://t.co/vdYCfd7atJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 20, 2017

He wrote: “We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis.”