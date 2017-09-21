Celebrities get doodling for charity auction

Ed Balls, Sir Ian McKellen and Eleanor Tomlinson have put pen to paper and created doodles for charity.

They are among a group of celebrities who have designed pictures to be auctioned off in aid of Epilepsy Action on National Doodle Day.

Other famous faces taking part include Julie Hesmondhalgh, Strictly Come Dancing contestant Debbie McGee, Miranda Hart, Fay Ripley, Lydia Bright and Freema Agyeman.

Ed Balls’s picture

The doodles include Balls’s dancing stick man, a nod to his Strictly days, and actress Tomlinson’s scene from her hit television drama, Poldark.

Diana, Princess of Wales’s former dress designer Christina Stambolian has contributed a doodle of the black gown she designed for the late princess to wear to the Serpentine Gallery’s summer party in 1994.

Film-maker Richard Curtis’s picture recreates the opening scene of Four Weddings And A Funeral – complete with the comment his mother made about the film being ruined by “childish language”.

Richard Curtis’s picture

Former Doctor Who star Agyeman has personal experience of epilepsy as her young niece has the condition.

She said: “I’ll never forget the day I first saw my niece have her first seizure. There is no way I can convey the fear, confusion, panic and agonising sadness.

“That day we realised something was wrong. That day our hearts broke and our lives changed.

Christina Stambolian’s sketch of Princess Diana’s dress

“Epilepsy Action has helped us immensely, essentially by educating us about epilepsy.

“National Doodle Day is all about spreading the word about epilepsy, helping people with epilepsy and their loved ones to get information about this common yet widely misunderstood condition, when they need it most.”

She added: “Please get involved and support National Doodle Day – it makes a real difference.”

Freema Agyeman (Yui Mok/PA)

The designs will go under the hammer in a three-day eBay auction.

Epilepsy Action’s Xanthe Hopkinson said: “Every year we are overwhelmed with support from celebrities, and always look forward to seeing their creations.

“There are no rules when it comes to doodles – this is an event that really lets their imaginations fly.

“National Doodle Day gives people a chance to get their hands on an original piece of art by their favourite celebrity, artist or designer.

“It also raises vital funds for people affected by epilepsy all over the UK.”

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson has taken part

National Doodle Day is on September 22 and the proceeds will directly support the 600,000 people living with epilepsy in the UK.

:: To find out more, and bid for a celebrity doodle, go to epilepsy.org.uk/doodle.