Celebrities flee homes as wildfires rip through southern California

Several US stars including Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton and Chelsea Handler have evacuated their homes because of wildfires – which also reached part of a winery owned by Rupert Murdoch.

Tens of thousands of people have been under evacuation orders in southern California, while hundreds of homes and buildings have been destroyed.

Comedian Handler wrote on Twitter: “Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times.”

Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

Heiress Hilton wrote: “This wildfire in LA is terrifying! My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely.

“Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes!”

This wild fire in LA is terrifying!😭 My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely. Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6uYBUh1pjV — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 6, 2017

Singer Lana Del Ray tweeted that “ash is falling on my car”.

Ash is falling on my car on the 405 😁

Ventura county wildfires — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) December 5, 2017

A wildfire in a wealthy area of Los Angeles reached an estate and winery owned by media mogul Murdoch.

A statement on Twitter said that the situation was “very fluid” adding “there may be damage to some buildings in the upper vineyard area”.

The winery, bought by Murdoch for about $30 million (£22 million) in 2013, has been evacuated.

Singer Lionel Richie helped his ex-wife flee her home.

Brenda Harvey Richie, who is mother to Nicole Richie, thanked her ex on Twitter.

“Lionel Richie has been here helping me evacuate! Thank God for Lionel!”, she wrote.

Thank God for Lionel! https://t.co/zLrNKG4RfL — Brenda Harvey Richie (@BrendaRichie) December 6, 2017

Due to the devastating California Wildfires, and helping family evacuate to a safer place, I unfortunately have to cancel my show tonight. I look forward to returning to the stage this weekend and performing for my fans... https://t.co/tRMXiPOqUp — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) December 6, 2017

Model Teigen also had to evacuate, writing: “Never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of ‘what would you grab?’ if there were a fire.

“So far all I have is (daughter) Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my Spike TV award.”

never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

Former Glee star Lea Michele wrote: “Praying for everyone in LA… grabbed what I loved most this morning and so grateful to my friends for taking us in..”

Praying for everyone in LA...grabbed what I loved most this morning and so grateful to my friends for taking us in.. ❤️ — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) December 6, 2017

She later told The Hollywood Reporter: “I had two minutes to think what I would take and I grabbed my cat and that’s all because it really doesn’t matter.

“All you need is to surround yourself with the people that you love.”

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow wrote: “May God bless and protect our beautiful state and the men and women fighting these fires.”

May God bless and protect our beautiful state and the men and women fighting these fires #California pic.twitter.com/Kc7KUYM1u5 — Gwyneth Paltrow (@GwynethPaltrow) December 6, 2017

Singer Cher wrote: “Please pray for my home state, my birthplace, my beautiful California.”

PLEASE🙏🏻FOR MY HOME STATE..... MY BIRTHPLACE,MY BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA💋♥️💋 — Cher (@cher) December 6, 2017

Actress Mandy Moore wrote: “Scary, scary times. Thank you to all the men and women on the front lines, risking their lives to protect people, pets and homes. Stay safe out there, folks!”

Scary, scary times. Thank you to all the men and women on the front lines, risking their lives to protect people, pets and homes. Stay safe out there, folks! https://t.co/1TINdaJz1E — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) December 6, 2017

Kim Kardashian wrote: “I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and thank you to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe!”

I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2017

Fires have destroyed around 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is expected to grow.