Celebrate St Patrick's Day with the best of the Irish on Netflix

St Patrick's Day is a time for Irish people to celebrate their heritage and be proud of our little island.

We all have different ways of doing this - some go out to see a parade, others head out for a few scoops, while many of us just enjoy a quiet night on the couch.

If you fall into the last category, then here's how you can celebrate the Irish contribution to cinema and TV with your Netflix account.

The Siege of Jadotville

The Young Offenders

Sing Street

Standby

Gold

Brooklyn

The Guarantee

The Lobster

Haywire

Ondine

Bloody Sunday

Hostage to the Devil