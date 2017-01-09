CBB's Stacy Francis facing eviction vote after 'not playing the game'

Celebrity Big Brother’s Stacy Francis said she was disappointed in herself for not “playing the game” after becoming one of the first housemates to face eviction.

The American singer will face the public vote following the first round of nominations in the reality TV house.

Game Of Thrones actor James Cosmo is automatically up for eviction after he was not saved by Angie Best and Jamie O’Hara earlier this week.

James Cosmo (Channel 5/PA)

Other housemates could also be on the chopping block, with the results of the nominations due to be revealed during tonight’s instalment on Channel 5.

Stacy seemed to be struggling with her nomination, telling Big Brother in the Diary Room that she knows she is loud and asking whether she should “hold back” or “be judged”.

Model Austin Armacost was on hand to dish out advice, telling her: “There are times when you’re very loud and people are like, ‘fucking hell’.”

Meanwhile, James is concerned that his stint in the house could affect his career.

During a chat with Coleen Nolan he said it had been an “enlightening” experience but that he found some of the other contestants “incredibly self-obsessed” and was worried about his future career prospects.

Things are officially heating in up in the House! The nominations are in, who faces eviction? Find out tonight on @channel5_tv at 9pm #CBB pic.twitter.com/ZccIzrHMkO — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 9, 2017

But Coleen assured him: “This doesn’t take away from you being a fantastic actor.”

Elsewhere in the house, some of the housemates have been trying to talk to starlet Jasmine Waltz about her flirting with Jamie and Calum Best.

Jasmine Waltz (Yui Mok/PA)

However, the model insisted she would rather have fun than “worry about what everyone is thinking” about her.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Monday.