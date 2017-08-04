CBB’s Sarah Harding admits she and Cheryl have not ‘spoken in a while’

Singer Sarah Harding has admitted to her fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemates that she has not spoken to her former Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl “in a while”.

Teaser clips released before the Channel 5 reality show airs on Friday night show her telling glamour model Jemma Lucy that the pair were once “like sisters”.

“I haven’t spoken to her in a while,” she says of the Newcastle singer and former X Factor judge.

“I last saw her when we were doing the Xtra Factor.”

"We were like sisters, but nothing lasts forever" - @SarahNHarding on Cheryl: 💔💔💔 #CBB

Celebrity Big Brother, Tonight 9pm, Channel 5 pic.twitter.com/7jwCR49eWr — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 4, 2017

Asked specifically if the two women had fallen out, she said: “We’re so busy with our own stuff and… It’s not for me to say, honestly.

“I don’t like talking about the other girls. We were like sisters so of course it was never going to be plain sailing the whole time.

“Nothing’s forever, we went through a lot together. Even if we had fell out, I’m sure it wouldn’t be a major deal in the future.”

When the band split in 2013 – 11 years after forming through the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals – rumours spread that Cheryl and Harding’s friendship had broken down.

Other housemates airing their views on colleagues both in and outside the Big Brother house include Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, who accuses nearly all of the women on the west London-based show of lacking “a backbone”.

Meanwhile, he confesses he has a “massive crush” on US Real Housewife Brandi Glanville.

More drama will follow as the housemates are challenged with a booze-based game, but with a twist.

Viewers will see them split into two teams as they try to match shocking revelations, stuck on champagne bottles, to the right housemate.