CBB's Coleen Nolan might have just dropped the funniest quote of the series

Back to Showbiz Home

There are just days to go until the grand finale of the current series of Celebrity Big Brother, when one of the housemates will be crowned the champion.

And it took until the 11th hour for perhaps the funniest line of the entire series to be uttered, and by Loose Women star Coleen Nolan.

In response to a question about romancing Jedward, Coleen said bluntly: “I’d rather trap my breasts in the fridge door.”

Cue a Twitter meltdown as fans of CBB praised her for her one-liner that will go down into the history books.

They might as well announce Coleen the winner now, based on those three seconds of joy alone.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, CBB, Celebrity Big Brother, Coleen Nolan

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz