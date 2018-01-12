CBB’s Ann Widdecombe labels MeToo movement ‘whimpery’

Former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe has accused the anti-sexual harassment movement MeToo of trying to destroy men.

The ex-politician made the remarks in footage that will air during Friday night’s Celebrity Big Brother.

As fellow housemate Rachel Johnson discussed the movement with Shane J – who arrived on the show as drag queen Courtney Act – Widdecombe interrupted the pair.

She told the Ru Paul’s Drag Race star: “I call it the whimpery.”

Shane J replied: “Come on Ann, you have to acknowledge that men have done some horrible things to women.”

Widdecombe said: “And women have done some horrible things to men… there is now such a lot of whimpery and complaints about trivia and snowflakery.”

As Shane J argues the movement is attempting to offer a voice for victims of sexual abuse, Widdecombe added: “But that is not what the last couple of years has been about in this country. It’s been about destroying men and the whole judicial system is loaded against men.”

She then accused her fellow housemate of arguing that “two wrongs make a right” after he said men had been “destroying women”.

Friday night’s show will see the first celebrity leave this year’s show as former Love Island star Jonny Mitchell and broadcaster India Willoughby face the public vote.

The MeToo movement – which sees women share experiences of sexual assault or harassment – gained worldwide attention last year following allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

