CBB viewers outraged as actor James Cosmo is edited out on day one

Celebrity Big Brother viewers were left outraged after Scottish actor James Cosmo was “edited out” of the show by his housemates.

Hours after entering the Channel 5 house, returning contestants tasked with singling out the new entries they deem to be the least entertaining chose to cast out the Braveheart star because they felt he “wouldn’t be offended”.

But the decision made by the team of “Producers” on Wednesday angered viewers who rushed to his defence on social media.

How dare they edit out James Cosmo??? He's precious and needs protecting! #CBB — Eloise♥🌈 (@eloiseemily) January 4, 2017

no see this is gonna really upset me if they start picking on James Cosmo! He's a polite and easy going old man, leave him alone 😤 #cbb — sophie🍑 (@sfhkrh) January 4, 2017

Can't believe they made James Cosmo edited out :( #cbb #CBBJamesC — Jacqui (@scotjovi14) January 4, 2017

God, James Cosmo just seems so lovely. They're going to hurt him aren't they? I'm going to cry, aren't I?#cbb — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) January 4, 2017

James Cosmo does not belong in #CBB feel like they are going to take advantage of him, makes me so sad 😭 — Georgia Simpson (@Just_Georgia) January 4, 2017

According to the series rules, being “edited out” will mean he is separated from some activities and can only wear a beige tracksuit.

James is now the second housemate to be edited out, after US X Factor hopeful Stacy Francis faced the same fate barely an hour after the show’s launch on Tuesday.

But it was not the only issue for Stacy, 47, who said she was “shocked” to find she had been put in the house with American singer Ray J, an old family friend she had recently had a row with.

Fair play to @stacyfrancis she's standing her ground! pic.twitter.com/nqmX462QRP — Big Brother Xtra (@bigbrotherxtra) January 4, 2017

She accused him of “throwing her under the bus” when he failed to stand up for her after American media reported that she had “stalked” the singer Whitney Houston at a nightclub.

Speaking in the Diary Room during the group’s first full day in the house, Stacy said: “I just felt it was really unfair.

“It was shocking when I saw Ray, I kinda shut down – I want a real talk with him.

“I want to know why he never said anything … he knows the events of the whole night.”

Stacy also appeared to generate dislike from other housemates, including married The Hills stars Spencer Pratt, 33, and Heidi Montag, 30.

After speaking to Stacy while she was made to sit outside in the cold, Spencer said in the Diary Room she had a “bad attitude”.

::Celebrity Big Brother continues on Thursday at 9pm.