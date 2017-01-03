CBB viewers desperate to see Tiffany Pollard return

Back to Showbiz Home

Celebrity Big Brother fans are disappointed Tiffany Pollard has not entered the house.

The US reality TV star was a fiery addition to the house last year and many viewers had hoped that she would pop up in the All Stars and New Stars series.

Tiffany Pollard (Ian West/PA)

But with the launch night almost over, there is no sign of the Flavor Of Love star and viewers are gutted.

Still, CBB is likely to have a few surprises up it sleeve and it is thought more housemates will be moving in later in the week.

Fingers crossed!
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Celebrity Big Brother, Tiffany Pollard

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz