CBB viewers cringing as Chloe keeps 'embarrassing herself'

Chloe Ferry has Celebrity Big Brother fans cringing with her antics in the house.

The Geordie Shore star has only been in the house for a couple of days but has already made a name for herself with her wild ways, including flashing the flesh, flirting and striking up some rather risque conversations.

Bookies have said she is the favourite to win but on Twitter viewers think she is embarrassing herself.

Chloe should have stuck to geordie shore, she's completely embarrassing herself #cbb — morgan fraser (@morganfraser94) January 15, 2017

Why is everything that comes out of Chloe ferrys mouth so vulgar and stupid! Grow up you absolute mess 😖 #cbb #embarrassing — K E L L Y (@oXx_Kelly_xXo) January 15, 2017

Chloe is so unfunny and embarrassing 😷😩 #cbb — Lily✨ (@Lilsmelia) January 15, 2017

Chloe makes me wanna put my tv on mute, absolute cringe bag.😷😷 #CBB — Alicia🌸 (@xxAlicia89) January 15, 2017

How cringe is Chloe #cbb — ʝade ⋆ (@baaaarbz) January 15, 2017

Even polite James Cosmo has expressed his distaste for Chloe.

As he entered Hell on the latest show, the others asked him what the three new housemates were like.

“Gross,” he said of Chloe. “Gross.”