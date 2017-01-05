CBB viewers are feeling the love for Ray J

We’re only on day two of Celebrity Big Brother, but there’s already a clear favourite with the viewers.

Singer, close friend of the late Whitney Houston, and Kim Kardashian sex tape star Ray J is winning over the public with his happy-go-lucky attitude.

Ray J has a lot of fans (Ian West/PA)

The US star has spent much of his time relaxing, snoozing and muttering half-conversations since he entered the house, but he has a loyal following.

Ray J is quickly becoming my favourite #CBB — Debbie (@MissBambi84) January 5, 2017

Ray J my favourite most down to earth and likes to sleep, I dig that 👍🏾 #CBB — Luke Jones (@luke_jones1989) January 5, 2017

People are already finding a lot to like about him.

You can't hate Ray J, he's got such a likeable personality. #CBB — Viv (@VivienDarling) January 5, 2017

Everyone thinks he’s got a great sense of humour.

Ray J cracks me up, what a guy 😂 #cbb — bill i am (@Knowlesyyyyyy) January 5, 2017

He also revealed an interesting way in which he splashed his cash.

I love that Ray J spent 30 grand on a party for his dog 🐶💜 #CBB #RayJ .... kinda want him to win now — Amy (@amy_tru) January 5, 2017

Although people weren’t so sure about his clothing choices.

Things must be harder for Ray J than he's letting on with all those holes in his clothes😏 @CelebBigBrother #cbb — Leeanne (@leetothegee) January 5, 2017

Why do all of Ray J's clothes look like he has a severe moth infestation problem? Is this 'fashion' now? #cbb — It's me, John (@johnrahers) January 5, 2017

Is it too early to call a winner?

This might be too early to say but i wouldn't mind if ray j won #CBB — ✨✨✨ (@Kidrauhls_wings) January 5, 2017

Hold your horses, Ray J fans – there are two new contestants to come in tomorrow.