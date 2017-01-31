CBB live eviction: James C is getting a lot of love on Twitter as the 10th evictee leaves the show

Calum Best became the latest contestant to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House but it seemed viewers were more interested in James Cosmo.

With the 35-year-old becoming the latest housemate to be evicted, viewers are now rooting for James C to win:

Still want James C to win! He's been my favourite since the beginning and doesn't fail to disappoint. Love love love him!! #cbb — Celine McMahon (@CelineMcMahonx) January 31, 2017

James C has been receiving a lot of love on Twitter ever since he and Kim Woodburn were asked by Big Brother to be disruptive and cause arguments among the housemate.

All they had to do was show some fake rage about *missing* chocolate – and viewers loved it:

Kim and James C get a secret task to be as annoying and destructive as possible. They don't know each other is doing it.. #CBB pic.twitter.com/9bKE6RRtGd — Big Brother Always (@BigBroAlways) January 31, 2017

This secret task is hilarious 👌🏾😂 #CBB — Alicia🌸 (@xxAlicia89) January 31, 2017

Some thought Kim and James C made the ultimate CBB team:

I think I just broke a rib laughing at James & Kim! 🙈 #CBB — jessica 🌺 (@justjekka) January 31, 2017

James & Kim are making me howl! #CBB — Crystal Lubrikunt (@CrystaLubrikunt) January 31, 2017

Awww James & Kim make the ultimate team! #CBB — 💥 CBB Focus 💥 (@BigBrotherFocus) January 31, 2017

People were pretty impressed with James’s acting skills:

Excellent acting / insulting skills by @MrJamesCosmo and Kim during that secret task! #CBB pic.twitter.com/P6eflBZU7L — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 31, 2017

This disruptive task had me in stitches😂Bless James c crying with laughter! U know he's a great actor when he can keep a straight face #cbb — Yasmin Miah (@Cupcake_yasmin) January 31, 2017

I love how quick james c changes character he's such a good actor #cbb — charlotte (@charlottemx1) January 31, 2017

Then once the cat was out of the bag, James C couldn’t stop giggling and it made for some pretty good CBB television:

tfw you’re trying to explain yourself but can’t stop giggling… #CBB pic.twitter.com/QM8SUKk0gk — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 31, 2017

James C needs to win just for his giggling in the diary room 😂 #cbb — Royds (@AliceRoyds) January 31, 2017

Awwww no James C is the cutest ever giggling in the diary room hahah #CBB — Meg (@meganxcarr) January 31, 2017

James c giggling has defo made my night😊 #cbb — demi x (@_demistillie) January 31, 2017

#cbb James C giggling is actually my favourite moment so far 😋😋😋 — Freda (@fredmcc) January 31, 2017

Meanwhile, speaking to Emma Willis, Calum said he was upset to leave the show, while confirming his “bromance” with Jamie O’Hara was real.

Our 10th evictee (and technically in 7th place) is... @CalumBest! RT to wave goodbye. #CBB pic.twitter.com/KKUNIC3Fnf — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 31, 2017

Jedward, Bianca Gasgoine, Coleen Nolan and Nicola Mclean remain in the house along with James C and Kim, with the winner set to be revealed on Friday.

We bet you are rooting for James C.