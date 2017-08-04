CBB housemates face early punishment after forbidden chats about evictions

All of the Celebrity Big Brother housemates are to face a harsh and indefinite punishment after some of stars were caught breaking strict rules by discussing eviction nominations.

Friday night’s episode will see all luxury food items removed from the house thanks to Sam Thompson, Jordan Davies and Brandi Glanville, who have already kicked off discussions about the subject after only a few days on the show.

Earlier in the day, Big Brother called everybody together and said: “Housemates, as you know it is against the rules to discuss nominations with each other. This includes discussing or hinting at who you might nominate in the future.

“Yesterday, at 10.15am in a conversation with Jordan, Sam, you said: “I think there is probably one person who will pick us. I don’t even know if I would pick her.”

“Jordan, you said: “Yes, you want people like that.”

“This morning, at 2.45am, Brandi, you said: “If you guys come over here again tonight, you boys are going to be my first two nominations.”

“These two conversations are a clear breach of the Big Brother rules and, as a result, the house is to be punished.

“The house has been stripped of all luxury food items, and you will live off basic rations until further notice.”

The CBB residents all groaned in disappointment as Made In Chelsea star Thompson said: “I’m so sorry, I really apologise.”

Viewers of tonight’s episode on Channel 5 will also get an insight into the relationship between Sarah Harding and Cheryl, as Harding admits that she has not spoken to her former Girls Aloud bandmate in some time.

Further drama will ensue as the residents play a drinking game with a twist, dividing into two teams to match shocking revelations stuck on champagne bottles to the correct housemate.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday.