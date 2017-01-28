CBB housemates cry over letters task - but it's fake tears from Speidi

Another day in the Celebrity Big Brother house, another torturous task where the housemates don’t quite get to hear from their loved ones.

Tonight’s episode saw letters delivered to the house from the contestants’ nearest and dearest – except only some of them would get to read the letters and would then have to nominate someone else to have their letter cut up, unopened.

Speidi got their letter (Channel Five)

Speidi kicked things off by getting to read a family message, but were completely unemotional about the whole thing.

Spencer pretending to cry reading his letter is why I love him 😂😂😂 #CBBSpeidi #Cbb — aisling🦄🦋🦉🎧🌸 (@mullificent16) January 28, 2017

When it came time to nominate, Spencer had absolutely no problem with choosing Kim Woodburn to forfeit her husband’s letter.

HAHAHA THAT IS SAVAGE CUTTING HER LETTER UP #cbb — shonapaul (@shonejohnstone) January 28, 2017

Regardless of who did or didn’t get their mail, people thought it was a bit cruel.

Big Brother that is a little mean #CBB — Niamh/Нив (@NiamhWhovian) January 28, 2017

This is actually really snide.. #CBB — Lauren //J&E💖 (@JohnsSk8rGirl) January 28, 2017

Again, Jedward stole the show, by not caring one bit that their letter got cut up and then doing an epic reading of Coleen Nolan’s letter from her son.

https://twitter.com/HollyShortall/status/825468716557156354

That was really nice of Jedward. She hasn't always been kind to them. #cbb #Jedward #CBB — NoSpoonsDanni (@Dbewarm) January 28, 2017

Chin up housemates, you’ll see your families in a week.