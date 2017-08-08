CBB fans want ‘hypocrite’ Paul Danan evicted

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have turned against Paul Danan over his treatment of fellow housemate Sarah Harding.

Fans said they want to see the actor evicted from the Channel 5 house, calling him “fake” and “a hypocrite”.

Monday night’s instalment saw the housemates in the VIP camp tasked with picking which of the Riff Raff group would be put up for the chop.

Former Girls Aloud star Harding was in tears after the group chose her, with Danan sniping: “She’s always talking about the negative.

“It’s never the positives.”

Tensions rose again later when Harding was talking about Danan and he walked in and snapped: “If anybody has something to say, say it to my f****** face!”

But the singer responded: “Stop acting psycho, Paul. You’re a hypocrite and you’re a snide.”

On Twitter, fans of the reality show have said Danan is being two-faced and stirring up trouble.

“You’re telling sarah to say it to your face yet you just slagged her off behind her back? hypocrite much Paul,” one person wrote.

“Thank you Sarah for telling Paul he’s a hypocrite,” said another.

“Paul is being a right nasty piece of work,” said one.

Five of the contestants are currently up for eviction – Harding, Marissa Jade, Chad Johnson, Trisha Paytas and Karthik Nagesan.

But although Danan is currently safe, fans are still calling for him to get the boot.

One urged “get Paul out immediately”, while another wondered: “Why is Paul immune from being evicted. I need him out.”

Viewers were also unimpressed with Jemma Lucy’s comments about Harding’s career.

“Sarah been on corrie, girl band, ghost the musical, solo career, movies etc. What the hell has Jemma Lucy done,” asked one viewer.

Another said: “Jemma Lucy saying that @SarahNHarding “has no career”…. really? Who even is Jemma??”