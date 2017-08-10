CBB fans side with Sarah Harding over bitter row with Jemma Lucy

An expletive-ridden row between former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding and Ex On The Beach star Jemma Lucy split Celebrity Big Brothers on Wednesday evening.

The two housemates exchange insults after reality TV star Jordan Davies questioned Harding over comments she had made earlier in the day about different groups in the house.

Sitting in the smoking area Lucy tells Harding: “You keep thinking you’re different to everyone else.”

The pair then engage in a full-on insult-filled row, with Harding telling Lucy she is “two-faced” adding “look at yourself mate, I don’t shag on TV for a living”.

Lucy hits back, calling Harding a “slag” and returned to the house to vent further.

The row reminded one viewer of last year’s series when Kim Woodburn turned on a number of housemates and security had to intervene.

Fans on social media sided with Harding claiming she won the argument.

What exactly is Jemma's problem with Sarah? Seems like she decided from the get go she wasn't going to like her. #cbb — Amy Rumsey-Taylor (@AmyRummo) August 9, 2017

What gives Jemma the right to call someone else a slag when she's the shagging people on Tv😂😂she's a joke #cbb — Chloe (@Chloemh2017) August 9, 2017

Lisa Ann Marie wrote: “They aren’t giving Sarah a chance. They’re like a pack of wolves waiting to pounce on her at every opportunity.”

Amy Rummo posted: “What exactly is Jemma’s problem with Sarah? Seems like she decided from the get go she wasn’t going to like her.”

Is this the end of the line for @SarahNHarding? 😪😪😪 #CBB pic.twitter.com/XRyUEQ5WWi — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 9, 2017

Although as Harding broke down in the Diary Room some tired of her self-pity.

Wish she'd not cry after standing up for herself, though #CBB — Lynda Kelly 👀 (@LyndaKelly) August 9, 2017

Sarah's crying is getting on my nerves #cbb — Damzie (@CuppyDamzie) August 9, 2017

Celebrity Big Brother returns on Thursday on Channel 5 at 9pm.