CBB fans melt over Sam and Jordan’s ‘bromantic’ reunion

Celebrity Big Brother fans had their hearts melted as evicted Jordan Davies made a surprise return to rekindle his “bromance” with Sam Thompson.

Thompson – who happened to be wearing Davies’ underwear – could not contain his excitement in the Diary Room when he heard his friend’s voice, telling him he just wanted to “hold” him.

And he got his wish when the Ex On The Beach Star joined a number of former housemates in a special visit to the Channel 5 house on Thursday.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their mutual joy, with Alison Jones commenting: “They are so cute xx.”

Sam when he heard Jordan's voice. #Bromance 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Suzanne (@Littlesis87) August 23, 2017

They are so cute xx — ALISON JONES (@alisonjones18) August 23, 2017

Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwww — Yvonne Masih (@YvonneMasih) August 23, 2017

Suzanne simply wrote: “Sam when he heard Jordan’s voice. #Bromance,” and a surprised Tegan added: “That was actually cuter than expected.”

That was actually cuter than expected — Tegan💛 (@tegan_2k15) August 23, 2017

this is the cutest thing I've ever seen 😍❤️😂 — AimeeLouise (@AimeexSmol) August 24, 2017

So excited to see them back together!..love #JAM — Charlie👑🌸 (@charlie__xoxo) August 24, 2017

Aimee Louise added: “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” while Gemma Harniess joked: “Awww. They make a great couple #CCBUK.”

His excitement oh god.... I was genuinely happy for him. Love you Sam ❤❤ — koko long (@MulongaMukosa) August 23, 2017

i love how everyone knows how much sam loves jordan. we love a forever bromance #cbb — megan ☄️ (@diggsdaveed) August 24, 2017

Davies could not resist causing trouble for his friend, however, as he challenged the Made In Chelsea star to go on an in-house date with Amelia Lily and tried to manipulate his words during a sensitive situation.

The pair, who have had viewers questioning whether there may be more than friendship there, decided to end things.