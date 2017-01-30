CBB fans cry 'showmance' as Bianca doesn't seem that bothered by Jamie's exit

Bianca Gascoigne’s lack of emotion after Jamie O’Hara’s eviction has led to further claims of a showmance.

The model and the footballer have been loved up during their time in the Celebrity Big Brother house, but their romance has also been plagued by claims that it isn’t real.

And now B’s rather noticeable lack of tears after Jamie got the boot seems to have added fuel to that fire.

Bianca seems awfully happy after Jamie left If that was me I wouldn't be happy for a few days 😂 #Showmance #CBB — Lindsay (@lindsayrankine) January 30, 2017

Bianca literally doesn't care at all that Jamie's gone 😂🙈 #ZeroFucksGiven #CBB — Verity (@veritykrall) January 30, 2017

Bianca after Jamie left..their all so so fake aaaahhh cant deal! Kim to come second and Jedward to win please!!! #CBB #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/yrwMBQXhI6 — CBB Fan (@bigbrot18973) January 30, 2017

Some viewers pointed out on Twitter that she even found it in herself to have a little sing-song with Jedward.

Jamie has left and Bianca is having a sing a long with Jedward 🤔🤔 Jamie, she couldn't care less Hun 😂😂😂 #CBB — Emily Thompson (@emilyalice1234) January 30, 2017

Nice to see Bianca singing to hide her heartbreak at Jamie leaving 😁😁😉😉#cbb — Hutcherson Mellark (@mrsjhutch28) January 30, 2017

Hmmm… so will Jamie and Bianca work it out when the show is over?