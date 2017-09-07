Catherine Tyldesley describes challenges of filming Corrie’s disaster wedding

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has described filming the most “challenging” scenes of her life in preparation for her character’s disastrous wedding day.

Fans of the ITV soap will already be expecting drama on Eva Price’s big day after she discovered that her fiancé Aidan Connor had an affair with her best friend Maria (Samia Longchambon) and she began hatching a crafty revenge plot to get him back.

"A nice day for a white wedding, and a nice day for an EXTRA episode of Corrie. Every week from September 20th on ITV." #Corrie pic.twitter.com/7EU7zMD1En — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) September 6, 2017

But a remorseful Aidan (Shayne Ward) will confess his wrongdoing on the morning of his upcoming nuptials, kicking off a string of dramatic events – including a vicious cat fight scene.

Teasing audiences about the spectacles to come, Tyldesley said: “I’m very high up at one point and I’m terrified of heights, so that was a real challenge for me.

“Especially when a wasp came, everybody else thought it was hilarious but I had a breakdown”.

“They were the most challenging scenes I have ever shot, but I loved every second of it. It was so fab and we had an amazing crew.”

She continued: “We had a moment where they were rigging me up to keep me safe while I was high up, but the dress had such a big hoop in it that I was bent over with three SAS guys (behind me) while I was just stood there – it was hilarious.”

The 33-year-old described the double-wedding day, which her character is set to share with Aidan’s dad Johnny Connor and Jenny Bradley’s ceremony, as an “action-packed” affair.

One stunt will see her and friend Maria descend into a fully-clothed water fountain scrap; a scene that took almost three hours to film and ruined six wedding dresses.

Describing the effect that Aidan’s infidelity will have on their relationship, Tyldesley said: “It’s a real game-changer for Eva, because even when she found out about the affair she still really loved him – which made her hate him even more.

“She had the day completely planned out to a tee, she had this revenge plot firmly in her mind and then suddenly he offers her everything she ever wanted … things do start to change for her in her mind after that.”

But while she hinted that there could be a chance that she will patch things up with Aidan, Tyldesley said firmly that it is the end of the friendship road for Eva and Maria.

“She is angry at both of them,” she said.

“But for years when she talked about being cheated on, she spoke many times about the girl code and how much she despises women that do that.

“So the fact that it’s her best friend that’s done it is just another level for her and her feelings for Maria are completely gone now, there’s nothing left.”

Tyldesley admitted that it was “really nice” for her often soft-natured character to get the chance to show her vindictive side – inherited from her notorious mum Stella – adding: “I’ve absolutely loved (being the villain).”