Catherine Corless described as Irish heroine after Late Late Show appearance

Catherine Corless had the audience on their feet and viewers in the palm of her hand after her appearance on The Late Late Show last night.

The historian talked passionately about her extensive research into the remains of 700+ children in a sewer system on a Tuam site, beside a mother and baby home run by the Bon Secours nuns.

Despite intense pressure, Corless spoke about how glad she was the truth has finally been revealed as initially the remains were believed to be of famine victims.

She then went on to talk about how she believes there are many mass graves around Ireland near what once were mother and baby homes.

After a number of the invited guests shared their personal experiences with mother and baby homes, an emotional Ryan wrapped up the interview.

This led to the studio audience giving Corless a huge standing ovation, something Ryan hadn’t seen in a “long time”

Viewers at home took to Twitter to praise the historian and deemed her an Irish heroine.

