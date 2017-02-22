Cate Blanchett performs in drag show in the Big Apple
Cate Blanchett gave a show-stopping performance of You Don’t Own Me at a drag show in New York.
The Oscar-winning actress swapped red carpet glamour for a sparkly gold bikini, heels and plenty of bling for her performance at the Big Apple’s Stonewall Inn.
Cate, who wore a frilly black jacket over her glitzy get-up, lip-synced to the Dusty Springfield track alone on stage, as the audience went crazy.
She then returned (in a different bra top) to provide back-up vocals for another singer’s version of Adele’s massive hit Hello.
The event was held in aid of the Newtown Action Alliance, which helps those affected by gun violence.
