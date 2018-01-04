Cate Blanchett announced as jury president for Cannes Film Festival

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett will be the president of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival, the organisers have announced.

The 48-year-old star of The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button and Elizabeth said she was “humbled” to be given the role at the festival, which takes place in May.

She said: “I have been to Cannes in many guises over the years: as an actress, producer, in the marketplace, the Gala-sphere and in competition but never solely for the sheer pleasure of watching the cornucopia of films this great festival harbours.

“I am humbled by the privilege and responsibility of presiding over this year’s jury.

The 71st edition of the festival takes place in May (Ian West/PA)

“This festival plays a pivotal role in bringing the world together to celebrate story: that strange and vital endeavour that all peoples share, understand and crave.”

Blanchett follows Pedro Almodovar, jury president of the 70th edition of the festival, whose jury awarded the Palme d’Or to The Square by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund.

Pierre Lescure, Festival de Cannes president and Thierry Fremaux, general delegate, said: “We are delighted to welcome such a rare and unique artist whose talent and convictions enrich both screen and stage.

“Our conversations from this autumn tell us she will be a committed president, a passionate woman and a big-hearted spectator.”