Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan promises more of Carrie Fisher

Comedy fans will be delighted to see sitcom Catastrophe return to screens tonight, although they will have to wait for the sixth and final episode of the new series to see late actress Carrie Fisher make an appearance.

The hit programme stars Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney – also the show’s creators – as a couple thrown into a relationship after a steamy liaison led to them having a baby.

Carrie appeared as a guest star in the previous series as the mother of Rob’s character, Rob Norris, and will return for the last episode of the third season.

Sharon has promised the Star Wars actress will have a “bigger, chunkier part” than she did in previous episodes.

Carrie Fisher (Ian West/PA)

Shooting on the show wrapped just days before Carrie had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She died aged 60 on December 27.

Sharon, 46, said at a press conference for the programme: “The first series and even the second series we didn’t have (Carrie) for very long, she flew in and did her bit over a day or two and, of course, we wanted to get to know her better.

“We idolised her but just didn’t really have a chance to, and then in series three we wrote this bigger, chunkier part for her in episode six and got to spend time with her. She was part of the gang and we really feel very privileged and honoured.

“She was funny all the time and incredibly witty company and loved saying assholey things to everyone but also was just a kind, lovely, supportive person.”

Sharon said they have not yet thought how the show will deal with Carrie’s death, saying: “It’s a bit hard to think about it yet so I’m hoping a bit of time will pass and we will think of a fitting finish to that story.”

The show, which has already been commissioned for a fourth series, will see Rob and Sharon dealing with the aftermath of her infidelity at the end of series two.

Catastrophe (Channel 4)

It will also show alcoholic Rob falling off the wagon.

Catastrophe returns to Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday February 28.