Cat Deeley shows off black eye on Instagram

Television presenter Cat Deeley is sporting a black eye after being struck with a guitar by her toddler.

The So You Think You Can Dance host unveiled the injury on Instagram alongside the instrument that caused it.

She captioned the photo of her bruise by referencing Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky, writing: “Aaaaaaadriaaaaaan!”.

Cat added: “Adventures of Rocky…. GBH by a 14 month old with a deadly musical instrument,” and included the hashtag, “#momlife”.

The 40-year-old and her husband Patrick Kielty became first-time parents to the baby boy in January 2016.