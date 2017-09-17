Cat Deeley admits to being nervous about UK television return

Cat Deeley has said she is nervous about returning to the UK to present a new TV show because she “wants it to go down well”.

The British presenter also revealed that Americans think her West Midlands accent is “posh”.

Cat Deeley arriving at the EMMY Awards 2014 at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, USA (PA)

The 40-year-old will return to UK television screens in October to host a new Sky series called Sing: Ultimate A Cappella.

She told the Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine: “I am nervous. I know what I’m doing these days, so I’m not nervous about presenting a new show, but I want it to go down well.

“I still feel like the UK is my home. So obviously there is a bit of trepidation.”

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty at the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Berkeley Square, London (PA)

Deeley has been living in Los Angeles for more than 10 years and hosts the US series So You Think You Can Dance.

She and her husband Patrick Kielty became first-time parents to a baby boy named Milo in January 2016.

In April this year, her former SM:TV co-stars Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced they were planning a special episode for the show’s 20th anniversary, including a reunion with Deeley.

Make up and hair touch ups! Who spotted the cameo behind lex and gab????? Best screen shot???? @danceonfox #sytycd A post shared by catdeeley (@catdeeley) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Deeley appeared as a special guest during the finale of ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway to announce the news.

She hosted SM: TV Live with Ant and Dec from 1998 to 2002.

In June, McPartlin entered rehab after struggling with a two-year addiction to super-strength painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

Deeley told the magazine: “He is doing the right thing. If you need some help, get some help.”

SMTV presenters Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly and Cat Deeley at the British Academy Children’s Film and Television Awards in London’s Park Lane in 2000 (PA)

“Everybody has issues. He’s made the decision to do something about it, which should be applauded. Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody makes some silly choices at some time in their life.”

“We all do it. I think he’s going to just get better and everyone’s going to love him even more for it. They’ll love him as much as I do.”

Vocal chords tuned? ✅

Stage set? ✅

Neon lipstick applied? ✅



Sing: Ultimate A Cappella is coming soon. Over to you @catdeeley! #SingOnSky pic.twitter.com/uKS1HlWNP9 — Sky 1 (@sky1) September 5, 2017

Talking about her accent, she said: “They (Americans) actually think it’s posh. It’s far from posh. What’s funny is the flat A’s from being a Brummie work brilliantly over there.”

Sing will see groups of singers battling it out in the hopes of winning the chance to release a Christmas single and record an album at Abbey Road Studios.