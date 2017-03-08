Cast of The Godfather will reunite for Tribeca Film Festival

The cast of The Godfather will be reunited at the Tribeca Film Festival to mark the film’s 45th anniversary.

Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall and Talia Shire will all attend as parts one and two of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic crime saga are screened to close the festival in New York.

The back-to-back screenings will be followed by a conversation with the stars of the 1972 film, as well as the director.

Robert De Niro, co-founder of the festival, will also be at the event at Radio City Music Hall.

Several other anniversary celebrations are planned for Tribeca, which takes place in April.

A 25th anniversary screening of Reservoir Dogs will be followed by a chat with director Quentin Tarantino and the cast, and a sing-along will be held for the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Aladdin.

Filmmaker Michael Moore will be at the event for the 15th anniversary of his documentary Bowling For Columbine.

The festival will also see the premiere of thriller The Circle, starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson, and the debut of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ documentary Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story.

Emma Watson stars in The Circle (Ian West/PA)

The Tribeca Film Festival takes place from April 19-30. The Godfather event will be held on April 29.