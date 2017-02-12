Casey Affleck wins best actor Bafta

Casey Affleck has won the leading actor Bafta for Manchester By The Sea.

The actor beat Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Jake Gyllenhaal and Viggo Mortensen.

He said: “The reason I act is because when I was a young kid, my mother would take me to meetings for children of alcoholics.

“It was therapy but it was acting and acting has been that for me ever since and it’s a privilege to get to do this for a living.”

Casey Affleck (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Casey added: “The reason I am here right now tonight is because of Kenneth Lonergan and his sublime screenplay, that really dignifies our everyday lives and struggles with great compassion.

“I will never be able to express my gratitude to him.”